Liz Cheney Decries Trump While Accepting Profile in Courage Award: ‘A Threat We’ve Never Faced Before’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) accepted the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award on Sunday and warned of “a threat we have never faced before — a former president attempting to unravel our constitutional republic.”

Cheney was given the distinguished award this year for her efforts to maintain American democracy and joined other 2022 recipients including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, and former Georgia Election Department employee Wandrea’ ArShaye Moss.

“This sacred obligation to defend the peaceful transfer of power has been honored by every American president except one,” Cheney said during her speech, tearing into former President Donald Trump.

“The question for every one of us is in this time of testing, will we do our duty, will we defend our constitution, will we stand for truth, will we put duty to our oath above partisan politics?” She continued.

“Or will we look away from danger, ignore the threat, embrace the lies and enable the liar?” Cheney added, referring to Trump’s roundly debunked accusation that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. “As we face a threat we have never faced before — a former president attempting to unravel our constitutional republic — at this.”

The Wyoming congresswoman, who has become a target of pro-Trump Republicans working to unseat her in the upcoming GOP primary, also described the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

She recalled seeing “gas masks strewn around” Congress and “brass markers on the floor that mark where the desk of Abraham Lincoln sat.”

Cheney praised the “officers in black tactical gear sitting on the floor, leaning up against the statues, exhausted from the brutal hand to hand combat they had been engaged in for hours.”

“These men and women had spent hours battling a violent mob — a mob of our fellow countrymen attempting to stop the transition of presidential power,” Cheney said. “It is no exaggeration to say that their courage likely saved our lives and our democracy.”

