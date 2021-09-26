Liz Cheney Hits Trump Ahead of Fundraiser With Bush: ‘I Like Republican Presidents Who Win Re-Election’

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R- WY) has been one of the most vocal anti-Trump Republicans in the House, and thus her primary race has received a lot of national attention.

George W. Bush is headlining an upcoming fundraiser for Cheney, and Donald Trump responded to that news with a Photoshopped image of Bush’s face on Cheney’s head.

Cheney shot back on Sunday, sharing a picture of Bush and remarking, “I like Republican presidents who win re-election.”

I like Republican presidents who win re-election. pic.twitter.com/ifGDEuA9Jx — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) September 26, 2021

Cheney currently sits on the House Select Committee investigating January 6th, and was named vice chair earlier this month.

Trump recently endorsed Harriet Hagerman in the GOP primary against Cheney. He called Cheney the Democrats’ “number one provider of sound bites.”

Cheney responded by saying, “Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it.”

