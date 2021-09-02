Liz Cheney Named Vice Chair on January 6 Committee: ‘We Will Not Be Deterred by Threats or Attempted Obstruction’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has been named vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6. Chairman Bennie Thompson (R-MS) announced the appointment in a statement on Thursday.

“Representative Cheney has demonstrated again and again her commitment to getting answers about January 6th, ensuring accountability, and doing whatever it takes to protect democracy for the American people,” said Thompson. “Her leadership and insights have shaped the early work of the Select Committee and this appointment underscores the bipartisan nature of this effort.”

Along with Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Cheney is just one of two Republicans serving on the committee. Initially, Democrats sought the formation of a bipartisan commission consisting of non-members of Congress, but that proposal failed a procedural vote in the Senate back in May when it received 54 votes instead of the 60 required. Afterwards, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) formed the select committee and ultimately rejected two nominations by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). That prompted him to pull all of his nominations to the committee.

“It’s an egregious breach of power,” he said at the time.

Cheney and Kinzinger bucked the minority leader and joined the committee.

In a statement this week, McCarthy threatened telecommunications companies that cooperate with the committee’s requests or subpoenas. It was issued after it was reported the committee would seek phone records of some members of Congress. McCarthy said those companies would be choosing to “violate federal law,” if they complied. He did not cite any specific law, however.

Cheney issued a statement on Thursday that appeared to take an unsubtle jab at McCarthy.

“We owe it to the American people to investigate everything that led up to, and transpired on, Jan. 6,” she said. “We will not be deterred by threats or attempted obstruction and we will not rest until our task is complete.”

