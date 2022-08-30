Liz Cheney Rips ‘Chameleon’ Ted Cruz ‘Who Will Say Anything’ to Get Ahead

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) ripped Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) when she portrayed him as a “chameleon” who will “say anything” to advance his standing with voters.

She fired off a tweet wherein she portrayed the senator as dishonest, in spite of his best attempts to blend in.

“Understanding @tedcruz isn’t difficult,” she tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. “He lacks principle and has always been a chameleon who will say anything, anytime. He thinks he’s so smart no one can see through him. Ted, we can. All of us can.”

Cheney put herself at odds with most Republicans when chose to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump in January 2021.

Her prominent role on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack also angered voters in her state. She lost her primary two weeks ago by nearly 40 points.

It is not clear exactly what drew the ire of the Wyoming Republican, but Cruz did say Trump “broke” her on Monday.

He also grabbed headlines Tuesday after he called for “housecleaning” inside the FBI in an undercover video.

Cruz was campaigning for GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker in Georgia when he was asked defunding IRS and FBI agents.

“It is horrific the abuse of power at the FBI and it’s wrong. And there needs to be a complete house cleaning that happens at the FBI,” Cruz told Lauren Windsor of the web show Under Current.

The video went viral on Twitter. Cruz shared it, and commented liberals on Twitter would “lie” about it.

