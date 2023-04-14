Liz Cheney Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Should Not Have a Security Clearance After She Defended Pentagon Leaker
Liz Cheney had some tough words for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) after she defended alleged Pentagon leaker Jake Teixeira.
As Mediaite reported previously:
Teixeira, a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman serving since 2019, held the highest-level security clearance possible for top-secret military information and he allegedly shared highly sensitive national defense documents with an online Discord gaming group called “Thug Shaker Central.”
Greene defended the leaker on Twitter, who released information pertaining to the war in Ukraine that U.S. officials say presented a significant security problem.
“Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar,” Greene wrote. “That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more. Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?”
In another tweet, Greene said Teixeira was simply blowing the whistle on what the government has really been doing.
Former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney took to Twitter shortly after to express her disappointment in Greene, saying the Georgia Congresswoman “cannot be trusted.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene makes clear yet again that she cannot be trusted with America’s national security information and should not have a security clearance of any kind,” she wrote.
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com