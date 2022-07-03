Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) believes the Republican party will cease to exist if former President Donald Trump is its standard bearer in 2024.

Speaking with Jonathan Karl on ABC’s This Week, the Wyoming congresswoman and Jan. 6 committee member delivered a grim prognosis for her party — should former President Trump lead the presidential ticket in two years.

“Can the Republican party survive, in the way you’ve known it, if Donald Trump is again chosen?” Karl asked.

“It can’t survive if he’s our nominee,” Cheney said. “I think that he can’t be the party nominee, and I don’t think the party would survive that.”

She added, “I believe in the party, and I believe in what the party can be and what the party can stand for. And I’m not ready to give that up. Those of us who believe in Republican principles have a responsibility to lead the party back to what it can be, and to reject so much of the toxin and the vitriol.”

Karl then asked Cheney — who polls show significantly trailing her Trump-backed primary opponent, Harriet Hageman — whether she plans to be the change she wishes to see in the GOP.

“Do you see yourself running for president as a way to prevent what you say would be the destruction of the party, ultimately damaging our country?” Karl asked.

Cheney, notably, did not rule out the prospect.

“I haven’t made a decision about that yet.” she said. “And I’m obviously very focused on my re-election, I’m very focused on the January 6th committee. I’m very focused on my obligations to do the job I have now. And I’ll make a decision about ’24 down the road.

“But I think about it less in terms of a decision about running for office, and more in terms of … as an American, and as somebody who’s in a position of public trust now, how do I make sure I’m doing everything I can to do the right thing? To do what i know is right for the country.”

Watch above, via ABC.

