Local Newscasters in Florida Warn Residents Against Imminent Rain of Falling Frozen Iguanas

Florida man has one more thing to worry about now, as local newscasters warn that frozen iguanas may soon rain down on unsuspecting residents of the Sunshine State.

Several local Florida news personalities warned viewers Tuesday morning to be on the lookout for a hail of unconscious reptiles due to a recent drop in temperature — and as Ron Burke of ABC affiliate WPBF explained, this wouldn’t be the first time.

Burke said he hadn’t seen any of the stricken lizards just yet, but added that “this coldest weather this season we’re having right now could lead to that peculiar sight in South Florida: Iguanas laid out over roadways, sidewalks, golf courses, all over the place, alive but unconscious.”

“Now the National Weather Service is warning that ‘We cannot rule out an isolated falling iguana or two this week,'” he said. “Last time we saw it was back in January, and trappers we talked to then described the scene as raining iguanas.”

“Now, because they are cold-blooded reptiles and need heat to survive, the sudden temperature drop shocks their systems,” Burke explained, and then played some footage of his last encounter with the phenomenon, at which time he was guided by a trapper from an iguana removal service — which is apparently a thriving business in Florida.

As they solemnly discussed an iguana who hadn’t survived its encounter with the cold, Burke says the trapper explained that “generally, four consecutive days of temperatures in the 40s is lethal to an iguana. If left alone they do regain their energy as the temperature increases.”

Burke wrapped up with one final warning.

“Iguanas are invasive to Florida so trappers are often called into remove them and they recommend that you not try to do it yourself, they say call a professional because you could contract salmonella by touching them,” he said.

