Local Outlet Broke George Santos Scandal in September, But No One Noticed Until NYT Reported It — AFTER the Election

A local outlet broke part of the scandal surrounding Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) in September, but the candidate’s problems with truth did not go viral until a The New York Times report after the election.

The North Shore Leader, based in Long Island, reported on Santos’ questionable finances that included claiming a net worth of $11 million.

The outlet’s managing editor, Maureen Daly, wrote:

Two years ago, in 2020, Santos’ personal financial disclosures claimed that he had no assets over $5,000 – no bank accounts, no stock accounts, no real property. A net worth barely above “zero”. And his income was only just over $50,000 for the prior year, derived from a venture fund called “Harbor Hill Capital,” that was closed and seized in 2020 by US federal prosecutors as a “Ponzi Scheme.” Santos was the New York Director of that “fund.” Now, in a filing dated September 6th, 2022, Santos claims his assets are now as much as $11 million, including personal bank accounts of between $1 million and $5 million; a Condo in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, of between $500,000 and $1 million; and business interests of between $1 million and $5 million.

The Times, which did not credit The North Shore Leader, reported those details and other discrepancies from his education to business background on Dec. 19. Santos is under state and federal investigation and is the subject of a House Ethics probe. Santos has apologized but has rebuffed calls for his resignation.

