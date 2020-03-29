Longtime CBS News Journalist Maria Mercader Dies from Coronavirus at 54

CBS News talent executive and producer Maria Mercader passed away today from the coronavirus at 54 years old.

The network announced the tragic news in a statement Sunday commending her as “an inspiration and a symbol of hope each time she returned to work after the latest medical setback threatened to end her life.” Mercader had fought cancer and related illnesses for many years.

“Even more than her talents as a journalist, we will miss her indomitable spirit,” CBS News president Susan Zirinsky said in a statement. “Maria was part of all of our lives.”

Journalists who knew and worked with her took to social media to pay tribute:

Devastating to hear the tragic news of the passing of ​@CBSNews’ Maria Mercader to the #coronavirus. She was such a trailblazing journalist & news executive.She was so inspiring & kind.

“Even more than her talents as a journalist, we will miss her indomitable spirit,”@szirinsky pic.twitter.com/yNhsI7tsnE — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) March 29, 2020

A hard hit to the heart, news longtime colleague and friend Maria Mercader died from coronavirus. A paragon of grit and grace, she embodied the best of the @CBSNews mission. Millions of Americans learned of the world through her efforts. Now our world is less with her loss. RIP — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 29, 2020

We would joke that I’d survived one type of cancer and she’d survived all the others. And now we’ve lost her to this hideous virus. Maria Mercader, CBS News Talent Executive and Producer, was as inspiring and lovely as any human being could be. Deepest condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/GfcY83zGp6 — Manuel Bojorquez (@BojorquezCBS) March 29, 2020

Sending love to my CBS family today. Maria Mercader was one of the first people I met there, and when my mother was fighting cancer she was one of our fiercest friends. She was a tenacious journalist who never stopped mentoring young journos, and her loss is a loss for all of us. — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) March 29, 2020

goodbye Maria. you always said hello, asked how I was doing, showed me how much you cared, kept our mood up, gave advice. all this despite her own challenges. @mariamercader slayed in scarves. oh she loved to wear a wrap. the last time we spoke she smiled and laughed, a comfort. https://t.co/6gC7NF4mR0 — Cassandra Gauthier (@cassgtv) March 29, 2020

