Longtime CBS News Journalist Maria Mercader Dies from Coronavirus at 54

By Josh FeldmanMar 29th, 2020, 2:13 pm

CBS News

CBS News talent executive and producer Maria Mercader passed away today from the coronavirus at 54 years old.

The network announced the tragic news in a statement Sunday commending her as “an inspiration and a symbol of hope each time she returned to work after the latest medical setback threatened to end her life.” Mercader had fought cancer and related illnesses for many years.

“Even more than her talents as a journalist, we will miss her indomitable spirit,” CBS News president Susan Zirinsky said in a statement. “Maria was part of all of our lives.”

Journalists who knew and worked with her took to social media to pay tribute:

