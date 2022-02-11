Jim Angle, a veteran Washington journalist, has died — according to Fox News, where he spent the last 18 years of his career.

Angle was 75 years old. It is unknown how he died.

Angle worked at NPR, Marketplace, ABC, CNN and Fox News. At Fox News, which he joined in 1996 as the network launched, Angle was chief national correspondent and a senior White House correspondent.

“Jim was a FOX News original and a top Washington correspondent whose talent and fearless reporting was unmatched,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott in a statement. “He was a central figure to establishing our Washington bureau in 1996 and was beloved across the entire network for his down-to-earth easygoing demeanor, his kindness and a smile that was ever present. He will be greatly missed, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his entire family.”

Angle left Fox News and retired in 2014.

Colleagues and others posted tributes to Angle on Twitter:

So sorry to hear this news. We were White House correspondents together back in the day, then colleagues at Fox News. Excellent journalist. Wonderful friend. RIP Jim. https://t.co/GEybz8Igml — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 11, 2022

Very sorry to hear this. Jim was a great journalist. We worked side by side for years – and spent about 40 days in Tallahassee together covering the recount in 2000. R.I.P. Jim https://t.co/PJanFsxCzV — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) February 11, 2022

Jim Angle was a straight shooter. When he came on the TV screen, I always knew I’d get a solid report from the White House. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) February 11, 2022

Sad to hear. Jim Angle was such a great reporter and consummate professional on the job, and a gentleman and all-around great guy when he was off the job. RIP. https://t.co/7l9mQP42H2 — Kevin Madden (@KevinMaddenDC) February 11, 2022

One of the best. RIP Jim Angle. https://t.co/1prwYhvcOJ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 11, 2022

Jim Angle was one of the most respected journalists in DC. A gentleman, scholar and a great old school journalist-fact based and principled. He had a wonderful laugh & great sense of humor. Blessed to have shared more than a few laughs and glasses of wine with him. https://t.co/4nT7XergcY — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) February 11, 2022

Very sad to hear of Jim Angle’s passing. We spent a lot of time on the road together when we covered George W. Bush. Smart, funny, infectious laugh. I hope the wine is good and plentiful in the afterlife, my friend. — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) February 11, 2022

Terrible news. Jim was always great to me. May he RIP. https://t.co/ZYItOKzsxe — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 11, 2022

Angle “is survived by his brother George Angle, sister-in-law Alison Avagliano and sons Spencer and Chris Pisinski,” according to Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com