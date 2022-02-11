Longtime Fox News Correspondent Jim Angle Dies at 75

By Jackson RichmanFeb 11th, 2022, 12:18 pm
 

Jim Angle

Jim Angle, a veteran Washington journalist, has died — according to Fox News, where he spent the last 18 years of his career.

Angle was 75 years old. It is unknown how he died.

Angle worked at NPR, Marketplace, ABC, CNN and Fox News. At Fox News, which he joined in 1996 as the network launched, Angle was chief national correspondent and a senior White House correspondent.

“Jim was a FOX News original and a top Washington correspondent whose talent and fearless reporting was unmatched,” said Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott in a statement. “He was a central figure to establishing our Washington bureau in 1996 and was beloved across the entire network for his down-to-earth easygoing demeanor, his kindness and a smile that was ever present. He will be greatly missed, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his entire family.”

Angle left Fox News and retired in 2014.

Colleagues and others posted tributes to Angle on Twitter:

Angle “is survived by his brother George Angle, sister-in-law Alison Avagliano and sons Spencer and Chris Pisinski,” according to Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: