Cops in Jacksonville arrested Ben Frazier, a disabled activist who refused to leave an area reserved for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ press conference, and who taunted the governor for not speaking with activists.

Frazier and a group of activists were awaiting a press conference with DeSantis and Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo at the Duval County Health Department when several aides tried to shoo them out of the room, claiming they were “trespassing.”

But Frazier refused to leave, and repeatedly demanded to speak to the governor, whom he blasted as being “missing in action” during the surge of the Omicron variant.

As one aide tried to get Frazier to leave, he began to taunt what appeared to be Gov. DeSantis and his entourage walking by.

“There he goes! The governor is running! Look!” Frazier said, pointing offscreen. “The governor’s running!”

“When it comes down to public welfare, this Governor does not care. He does not want to meet with this public, he wants to run away!” Mr. Frazier said as the aide denied DeSantis was running away.

She told Frazier “He really does want to speak with you,” but blamed Mr. Frazier and his fellow activists for preventing that by delaying the press conference.

“Tell him we said welcome to Jacksonville, and stop running. Tell him to stop running and hiding and meet with the people,” Frazier told the aide.

Building officials and police then asked the people to leave, explaining that “This is an event for credentialed media,” and “If you don’t have credentials you’re welcome to hang out outside.”

“We’re happy to have this conversation, we’re here for a press conference, we’re not here to cover drama,” the aide said as reporters began snapping photos of Mr. Frazier’s arrest.

As Frazier was led out in cuffs, he repeatedly asked “For what reason am I being detained?” and called DeSantis “an enemy of the people.”

WJXT followed Frazier’s arrest outside the building and spoke with some of the other activists immediately thereafter.

Watch above via WJXT.

