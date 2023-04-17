‘Look Up These Senators!’ Charlamagne Blasts Senators’ Inaction on Gun Reform While ‘Benefiting’ from NRA Money

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God encouraged listeners to do their research about their senators and local leaders who are not calling for gun reform in the wake of several mass shootings in America.

The conversation took place on the Monday edition of The Breakfast Club with co-host DJ Envy. They played a clip of former President Donald Trump addressing the NRA convention last week and Vice President Kamala Harris speaking at the National Action Network last Friday.

Trump told the NRA crowd in Indiana that upon entering office if he were to get re-elected in 2024, he would launch an investigation behind transgender hormone treatments to see if the side effects could lead to “psychotic breaks.” Trump also said recent mass shootings were “not a gun problem… This is a mental health problem, this is a social problem, this is a cultural problem, this is a spiritual problem.”

“Upon my inauguration, I will direct the FDA to convene and — it’s gonna happen quickly to convene an independent outside panel to investigate whether transgender hormone treatments and ideology increase the risk of extreme depression, aggression, and even violence,” Trump said.

“I think most of us already know the answer, don’t we? Furthermore, we have to look at whether common psychiatric drugs, as well as genetically engineered cannabis and other narcotics, are causing psychotic breaks,” he said.

The Breakfast Club also played a clip of Harris.

“While the NRA is holding its convention in Indiana. Now, you know what they’ve called it? They have called it a ‘Freedom-filled weekend.’ So we must ask — freedom filled for who, exactly?” Harris said.

“Because it’s not for the parents who pray that their children will come home from school safe from a classroom in Uvalde or Nashville. Not for those who pray that their loved ones will come home safe from a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, from a grocery store in Buffalo, or from everyday gun violence and communities across our nation,” she said.

The camera then focused back on Charlamagne who told his audience to research their senators and local politicians.

“Listen, man, as long as these politicians benefit from NRA money, you won’t see any changes. Okay?” Charlamagne said.

“Like I always tell y’all, just look up these senators who benefit from NRA money and you’ll see that the NRA spent a lot of money to benefit, you know, the political campaigns of these senators who directly oppose gun safety legislation, and they will always refuse to support common senses gun reform, because the NRA is in their pocket,” he said.

