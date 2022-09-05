Lori Lightfoot Questions Greg Abbott’s Faith Over Migrant Bussing: ‘He Professes to Be a Christian’

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sniped at Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) over his decision to bus migrants from Texas the Winy City.

In recent months, Abbott has bussed migrants from the border to New York City to Washington D.C. During the last week, the busses began to arrive in Chicago as well.

Abbot has contended he is giving so-called sanctuary cities a taste of what Texas communities deal with on a daily basis.

Sunday, Lightfoot held a press conference in which he said sending migrants to places such as her city is “unpatriotic.”

It’s decidedly unpatriotic, and un-American, I understand the pressures, that the people of Texas and some of the other border states are under. We see that on a daily basis. But the thing to do is not this, this is creating a human crisis and treating people without dignity, without respect. It’s not what we are as Americans. And it’s frankly, another demonstration of unpatriotic conduct on the part of the Governor of Texas. We can and must do better as Americans. The rest of the world is watching us and how we’re treating these people who are coming to our country because they’re fleeing violence.

Lightfoot changed the tone of the conversation to target Abbott’s leadership ability and in particular, his Christian faith.

“They’re fleeing a lack of economic opportunity,” she said of migrants crossing into the U.S. “They’re fleeing other kinds of persecution. This is what our country has been about. We open up our arms and we welcome those who have struggled to find a decent quality of life elsewhere.”

Lightfoot ripped Abbot as “un-American,” and then she questioned his faith:

And I urge him, he professes to be a Christian. This is not the Christianity and the teachings of the Bible that I know. And I think religious leaders all across the country are standing up and denouncing exactly this. But what we mean — must do in this moment is make sure that we do live our values and we open up every opportunity that we can to support these migrants.

