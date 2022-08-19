Lou Dobbs Hits ‘Delusional’ Mike Pence For ‘Virtue Signaling’ to Trump’s Base: ‘Has No Chance To Be President’

Lou Dobbs attacked former Vice President Mike Pence as “tragically delusional” for playing to the “MAGA base” after he called for respect for FBI agents.

In the wake of the Aug. 8 FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, the bureau received criticism and threats from people loyal to Trump.

Some went as far as to call for the FBI’s dismantling, and one gunman attempted to storm an FBI field office.

Pence defended the agency in remarks he delivered in New Hampshire, which was a signal to some that the former VP might have 2024 presidential aspirations.

Dobbs joined Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, where he accused Pence of being out of touch with reality.

“Tragically delusional,” Dobbs said when asked by the host to react to Pence’s remarks.

He continued:

A man who is egoistic without understanding himself, which is something of a contradiction and not even remotely amusing, ironically. The man has no chance to be president. The man has no chance, in my estimation, to be even a contender. And for him to be virtue signaling to the MAGA base, a base that he neither understands, is in touch with, nor obviously respects – because that was a condescending and pompously pious statement.

Dobbs concluded calls to respect the FBI and Justice Department from Pence are “nonsense.”

Pence was speaking in Manchester, New Hampshire when he called for Republicans to support federal law enfacement.

“Our party stands with the men and women who stand on the thin blue line at the federal and state and local level, and these attacks on the FBI must stop,” Pence said. “Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com