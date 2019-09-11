Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs bemoaned the “pervasive” funding efforts of George Soros and warned that the “tentacles” of the Jewish billionaire “work against sovereignty, work against our laws.”

Dobbs made his incendiary remarks in a conversation with right-wing commentator, Michelle Malkin, who is the author of a new book that rails against illegal immigration, Open Borders, Inc.: Who’s Funding America’s Destruction? In the book, she singles out and attacks Soros for his philanthropic efforts like the International Migration Initiative, which is part of his network of non-profit Open Society Foundations. During a back-and-forth about her book, Dobbs, a strident nativist, offered an ominous warning about Soros’ insidious impact on the country.

“It’s extraordinary and I think most people, and I’ll include myself, can’t conceive of why a man would fund efforts that would work against sovereignty, work against our laws, there are laws against illegal immigration,” Dobbs said. “To see his tentacles reach out into various non-government organizations and non-profits that are working with everything from the Koch Brothers to the Southern Poverty Law Center, as you document through this book. It’s stunning to see how pervasive and how successful he has been with a strategy.”

The analogy of tentacles being wielded by wealthy Jews to secretly control the world is a longstanding anti-Semitic trope. Soros’ role as a major benefactor of liberal causes worldwide has made him a frequent target of conservatives, and often the criticism of him traffics in anti-Semitic tropes. A guest on Dobbs’ show last year pushed a toxic, baseless claim that a “Soros-occupied State Department” was funding or directing the migrant caravan that approached the US southern border last fall before the 2018 midterm elections.

Watch the video above, via Fox Business Network.

