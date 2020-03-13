During his Friday show, Lou Dobbs showed off a printed out chart autographed by President Donald Trump of Friday’s 1,985-point Dow Jones average rise…one day after the same financial index dropped a record 2,352 points.

Recapping the day’s major financial market moves, the Fox Business host touted the $2 trillion bounce-back, which managed to make up 84 percent of losses from Thursday’s nosedive, which was the largest single-day drop since 1987’s “Black Monday.” The financial markets firmly remain in bear territory, however, having fallen nearly 22 percent off their recent highs.

“Wall Street stocks skyrocketing,” Dobbs said, as he noted Friday’s late trading-day rally chem as the president announced that he was officially designating the coronavirus pandemic a “national emergency.”

“The president celebrating his signature day today,” Dobbs crowed, as an image of the Dow chart with Trump’s signature on it flashed onto the screen. “The White House sent along to me a signed chart of the skyrocketing Dow, the S & P 500 and NASDAQ. The Dow rose more than 1,000 points from the time he started talking to the time the news conference was over with his decisive announcement to declare the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency. Well received by markets all around the world, I’m sure.”

Watch the video above, via Fox Business.

