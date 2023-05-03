Louisiana Lawmakers Kill Minimum Wage Bill Day After Advancing Proposal to Raise Own Salaries

A committee in the Louisiana House of Representatives rejected a bill that would raise the minimum wage in the state after another committee advanced a bill that would increase the lawmakers’ salaries.

The House and Governmental Affairs Committee voted 8-4 Tuesday to advance House Bill 149 by Rep. Joe Marino (I) to the House Appropriations Committee. The bill would increase the lawmakers’ wages from $16,800 to $40,000. The bill would go into effect next term.

The minimum wage in Louisiana is $7.25 which directly mirrors the federal minimum that saw its last increase in 2008.

House Bill 374, proposed by Representatives Ed Larvadain (D) and Candace Newell (D), would have established an increase in the minimum wage to $10 an hour at the beginning of 2024. It would also steadily increase to $12 in 2026 and $14 on Jan. 1, 2028.

The bill’s opposition stated that the matter would spark job losses and put businesses in a tough spot.

“Our citizens are hurting and struggling to survive,” Larvadain told the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. “We must do better. This is a time we must act.

The bill was voted down by the House Labor Committee on Wednesday, 9-5.

Another wage-increasing bill, SB 149, is set before the state Senate. It was introduced by Sen. Gary Carter Jr. (D). If passed, the proposal will have to go back to House Labor Committee.

Rep. Kenny Cox (D) objected to the effort to kill the bill after the lawmakers’ salaries were approved the increase to 75% of the state median income. Cox supported the minimum wage increase effort.

“But we can’t give poor folks $10 an hour,” Cox said.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) has supported the minimum wage hike in the state.

The story was first reported by Lafayette Daily Advertiser.

