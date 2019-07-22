comScore

Louisiana Police Officer Reportedly Put on Leave After Saying Ocasio-Cortez ‘Needs a Round’

By Josh FeldmanJul 22nd, 2019, 3:05 pm

A Louisiana police officer has come under intense scrutiny for a Facebook post stating that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) “needs a round… and I don’t mean the kind she used to serve.”

Officer Charlie Rispoli reportedly posted the message about “vile idiot” Ocasio-Cortez with a link to a piece of fake news headlined “Ocasio-Cortez on the Budget: ‘We Pay Soldiers Too Much.'”

Chief Arthur Lawson told the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate that the post is “disturbing” and said, “Whether you agree or disagree with the message of these elected officials and how frustrated you may or may not get, this certainly is not the type of thing that a public servant should be posting.”

The report said that Rispoli’s Facebook page was taken down on Saturday.

This afternoon, Ocasio-Cortez quote-tweeted a link to a report on the message and said, “The President is sowing violence. He’s creating an environment where people can get hurt & he claims plausible deniability.”

Per multiple reports this afternoon, Rispoli has been placed on leave amid the investigation:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite.

