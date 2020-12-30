Louisville PD Moves to Fire 2 Officers for Breonna Taylor’s Shooting Death

The Louisville Metro Police Department moved Tuesday to fire two officers linked to Breonna Taylor’s shooting death in March.

Interim Police Chief Yvette Gentry sent a pretermination letter to Detective Joshua Jaynes, according to his attorney, Thomas Clay. Gentry said Jaynes lied twice in seeking the warrant officers used to enter Taylor’s apartment as she slept — including when he said that a suspect, Jamarcus Glover, had been receiving packages at Taylor’s residence.

Gentry also sent a pretermination letter to Detective Myles Cosgrove, who the FBI said fired the shot that killed Taylor. Lonita Baker, an attorney for Taylor’s family, said her understanding was that Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who also fired rounds that struck Taylor, would not be terminated.

The department in June fired one other officer, Detective Brett Hankison, for “blindly” shooting 10 rounds during the ordeal that killed Taylor, including several that entered an apartment adjacent to Taylor’s. He presently faces three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

