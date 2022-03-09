Madison Cawthorn Cited Again for Driving With a Revoked License

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) has been charged for driving with a revoked license in North Carolina.

The citation was given to the 26-year-old last week in Cleveland County in the western part of the state.

Asheville’s Citizen Times reported he was stooped by highway patrol officers after he allegedly crossed the center line while driving on U.S. 74B:

Trooper Tyler Gantt saw a 2019 Toyota Truck cross the center line on U.S. 74B and pulled it over at 10:26 a.m., Bethea said. “The driver was identified as David Madison Cawthorn, 26 years old of Hendersonville, N.C.,” he said. “During the course of the investigation it was determined that the driver’s license was in a state of revocation and he was subsequently charged with driving while license revoked.”

Gantt described the congressman as “very polite and cooperative” during the stop.

The North Carolina Republican’s citation shows he must show up for court on May 2.

Cawthorn faces fines or a maximum of 20 days in jail. It is not clear why Cawthorn’s license has been suspended.

The Citizen Times reported Cawthorn has been cited numerous times on the road since 2017. One of those tickets was also for driving with a suspended license.

On Oct. 18 of last year, Cawthorn was stopped for going 89 mph in a 65-mph zone on Interstate 40 in Buncombe County.

He was issued yet another ticket on Jan. 8 for driving 87 mph in a 70-mph zone on U.S. 74 in Polk County.

And at the airport in July, Cawthorn was caught attempting to bring a loaded handgun through security.

Cawthorn did not respond to a request for comment from the Times.

