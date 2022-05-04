Madison Cawthorn Confirms Video of Him Naked and Dry-Humping Man in Bed Is Authentic: ‘Blackmail Won’t Win’

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) issued a statement Wednesday in which he confirmed a video of him nude and dry-humping another man in a bed is authentic.

A group called Fire Madison Cawthorn first posted the video online, and claimed to have the congressman in the nude “DRY HUMPING SOMEONE’S HEAD AND MOANING LOUDLY.”

“This video was sent to us by a former Cawthorn supporter and big donor who asked to remain anonymous. It pains us to post it but in the public and voters interest we chose to do so,” Fire Madison Cawthorn wrote.

The video appeared legitimate, but Mediaite refrained from reporting on it, as we were unable to authenticate it.

On Wednesday evening, the freshman congressman confirmed its authenticity himself in a statement.

Cawthorn said the video is him engaging in horseplay with his cousin, and it is from “years ago.”

He also alleged it was released as part of a nefarious “drip” campaign to destroy his chances at re-elction.

“A new hit against me just dropped,” he wrote. “Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting foolish, and joking. That’s it.

“I told you there would be a drip drip campaign,” he concluded. “Blackmail won’t win. We will.”

The nude video is just the latest headache for Cawthorn.

His one-year and four-month House tenure has seen him embroiled in controversy after controversy.

In March, he implied members of his own party were engaging in elite orgies and using cocaine. The 26-year-old has been cited for numerous driving offenses, and has twice tried to enter an airport with a handgun.

His nude video can be viewed here.

