MAGA TV? Trump Is Hiring For His Own ‘Free Speech’ Streaming Service

Former President Donald Trump’s media company is officially entering the streaming business, according to an online job posting.

The Trump Media & Technology Group asked job seekers on the professional social media platform LinkedIn Wednesday to apply for a “free speech” take on programming. The same post appears on the TMTG website.

A platform called TMTG+ is in the works. A post for a Content Development Manager position reads,

Trump Media & Technology Group’s Streaming Video On Demand service will be a “Big Tent” platform offering broad-based entertainment rooted in free speech. In addition to the Social Media platform Truth Social, our [steaming video on demand] platform TMTG+ will be the home for a wide variety of non-scripted, scripted, and original content. The team at Trump Media & Technology Group Streaming Video is seeking a Content Development Manager with a passion for day-to-day development of the TMTG+ programming slate. The role will generate and develop internal concepts for original unscripted content, short form series episodes and specials. Our ideal candidate will be able to establish priorities and multi-task efficiently within a fast-paced environment while meeting strict deadline

The person selected for the role will be asked to manage “a rotating slate of development projects,” and to “stay current on developing trends at networks.”

The right candidate to help Trump’s company enter the world of streaming will be required to have at least four years experience at either a network or another streaming platform.

The person is not required to have a bachelor’s degree, as applicants with requisite experience will be considered.

Perhaps on brand for the former president, TMTG is not accepting applicants in the country on work visas.

The post explains that whomever is chosen to get TMGT+ off the ground must be “able to work for any US employer without sponsorship.”

Other than the job post, Trump has not made an official announcement about launching a streaming platform.

