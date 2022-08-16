MAGA Twitter Dunks On ‘Loser’ Liz Cheney After Primary Loss: ‘No Longer Has Power To Spread War’

Conservatives on Twitter celebrated the primary loss of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Tuesday after Wyoming voters chose Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman.

The race was called less than half an hour after the polls closed.

Cheney has enjoyed relative popularity with Democrats in Wyoming throughout the past year, thanks in large part to her prominent role on the Jan. 6 House select committee.

But that and her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump ultimately put her at odds with conservative Wyoming voters.

Most political forecasters did not see a path for Cheney in Tuesday’s race, and voters spoke resoundingly.

MAGA Twitter celebrated what it saw as the end of the Cheney family dynasty.

🚨🚨🚨 Congratulations to @HagemanforWY on her MASSIVE primary victory to restore the PEOPLE of Wyoming’s voice. I was proud to join President Trump and Leader Kevin McCarthy in endorsing Harriet! Full statement👇 pic.twitter.com/nahiFEpLrS — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) August 17, 2022

Tonight, the people of the great state of Wyoming told Liz Cheney: You’re Fired! Congratulations @HagemanforWY. I look forward to working with you in Congress 🇺🇸 — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) August 17, 2022

Live look at Dick Cheney realizing his family no longer has power to spread war across the globe. @Liz_Cheney pic.twitter.com/fFwrSJalBA — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) August 17, 2022

Cheney is a loser. She was rejected and it’s because she sucks. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 17, 2022

The only thing Loser Liz Cheney earned tonight with her defeat was a contract with MSNBC. — CJ Pearson (@thecjpearson) August 17, 2022

I’m so excited to hear Liz Cheney’s concession speech said everyone at the Washington Post — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 17, 2022

Don’t worry Liz Cheney, you’ll get TONS of votes on Dancing With The Stars. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) August 17, 2022

It appears that Liz Cheney, one of the GOP’s chief warmongers, is about to lose. This is good news for every American regardless of party. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) August 17, 2022

liz cheney is gonna have a wonderful career at msnbc https://t.co/b7lBVwMHyA — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 17, 2022

Trump has single-handedly ended the Cheney, Bush and Clinton dynasties. The man is a legend alone for that. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 17, 2022

Just like the Bush Dynasty, the Cheney Dynasty is now DEAD. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) August 17, 2022

The polls closed – and 27 mins later the race is called and Liz Cheney is easily defeated. https://t.co/P5hZilSS7w — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 17, 2022

Harriet Hageman (@HagemanforWY) has defeated former Rep. Liz Cheney. Congratulations on defeating Liz Cheney; she was consumed with hate for President Trump. Democracy has been restored to the great people of Wyoming. — Scherie Murray (@ScherieMurray) August 17, 2022

Now Cheney is free at last to pursue that key Perpetual War/Never Trump demographic nationwide. https://t.co/NjVg5Ytb4U — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) August 17, 2022

Cheney is a warmonger above and beyond all else. — Cate Long (@cate_long) August 17, 2022

Trump killed two political dynasties this year. His support for Ken Paxton meant he beat George P Bush, the grandson of George H.W. Bush and the son of Jeb!, for AG in Texas. Now he’s killed the Cheney dynasty in Wyoming. Just killed another career. It’s a mild day. — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) August 17, 2022

In case you leftists and neocon GOP are wondering, Liz Cheney is a tyrant. This is what happens to tyrants. — Col. Rob Maness ret. 1776 🇺🇸 (@RobManess) August 17, 2022

Warmonger Liz Cheney dethroned by Harriet Hageman. pic.twitter.com/4UGEFwqdzp — Wendell Husebø (@WendellHusebo) August 17, 2022

The Liz Cheney story isn’t about MAGA or courage. It’s about her constituents feeling like she left them behind and stopped listening. They voted for a representative and she stopped being that. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 17, 2022

