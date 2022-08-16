MAGA Twitter Dunks On ‘Loser’ Liz Cheney After Primary Loss: ‘No Longer Has Power To Spread War’

By Kipp JonesAug 16th, 2022, 10:22 pm
 

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Conservatives on Twitter celebrated the primary loss of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Tuesday after Wyoming voters chose Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman.

The race was called less than half an hour after the polls closed.

Cheney has enjoyed relative popularity with Democrats in Wyoming throughout the past year, thanks in large part to her prominent role on the Jan. 6 House select committee.

But that and her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump ultimately put her at odds with conservative Wyoming voters.

Most political forecasters did not see a path for Cheney in Tuesday’s race, and voters spoke resoundingly.

MAGA Twitter celebrated what it saw as the end of the Cheney family dynasty.

