MAGA World Celebrates Far-Right Meloni’s Win in Italy: ‘Trump Has Sparked a Movement from Brazil to Sweden to Italy’

The hard right in the United States celebrated on Monday as Italy’s Giorgia Meloni appeared to win Sunday’s election with some 26 percent of the vote, which would make her both Italy’s first female prime minister and the first leader of a far-right Mussolini-admiring party to come to power in the country since World War II.

While many in the American media dubbed her Eurosceptic populist Brothers of Italy Party, which has neo-fascist roots, either far-right or outright “fascist,” many in MAGA-world sang her praises Monday and shared a viral clip of her railing against “woke” identity politics.

Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) both praised Meloni online, while Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, a key organizer of MAGA-world rallies and events, called the win a harbinger of the return of Trumpism to power in the U.S.

“Trump has sparked an international movement from Brazil to Sweden to Italy,” Kirk wrote on Twitter, adding:

The only international movement Joe Biden ever sparked is the mass invasion on our Southern Border In 2022 we turn the tide.

“This month, Sweden voted for a right-wing government. Now, Italy voted for a strong right-wing government,” noted Boebert of the win.

“The entire world is beginning to understand that the Woke Left does nothing but destroy,” the Colorado congresswoman continued, “Nov 8 is coming soon & the USA will fix our House and Senate! Let freedom reign!”

Greene shared the viral clip of Meloni, adding, “So beautifully said. Congratulations to Giorgio Meloni and to the people of Italy.”

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) shared the same clip, writing, “We live in a world where people are attacked for defending faith and family and having pride in their own nation.”

“Italy’s new PM Giorgia Meloni appears to be the next target of the Socialists for these very reasons. The Italian people have had enough. Have we?” Tuberville concluded.

Kari Lake, the controversial GOP nominee for governor of Arizona replied, “God Speed to Italy’s incredible Prime Minister-elect.”

Meanwhile, on the other hand, the former editor of Foreign Policy, David Rothkopf, summed up the opposing sentiment regarding Meloni, writing, “Fascists win in Italy. The Russian army is suffering huge losses. Britain’s economy is in free fall, the pound collapsing, its gov’t clueless. Nazis are on the rise in the US and American democracy is in serious jeopardy.”

“Hitler would be so happy with today’s headlines,” he conclude.

Below are some more responses to Meloni’s projected win from MAGA-world:

Italy’s 1st woman prime minister is

B A S E D.

