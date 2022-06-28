Maggie Haberman Calls BS on Trumpworld ‘Line’ He’s Not Worried About Criminal Probe: ‘Based on Reporting, I Don’t Believe’ It

New York Times correspondent and noted “Trump Whisperer” Maggie Haberman called BS on the idea that ex-President Donald Trump isn’t worried about the Justice Department’s criminal probe.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, co-anchors Brianna Keilar and John Berman hosted Haberman to discuss the surprise Jan. 6 hearing hastily scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, but also asked about her recent reporting on Trump being in “friend-making mode.”

Haberman suggested Trump’s fence-mending has a lot to do with worry over Attorney General Merrick Garland‘s criminal investigation and other probes, despite a “Trumpworld line” suggesting otherwise:

MAGGIE HABERMAN: I don’t think it’s a coincidence. I don’t think it’s as much about wanting to run for president. I think that’s a part of it. I think it is about the investigations. And I think it is — JOHN BERMAN: Really? MAGGIE HABERMAN: I do, I think I think a lot of what is driving him right now is about concern about the various investigations. And I think he is trying to make more friends than enemies at the moment. Now, could it benefit him if he ran for president and won? Absolutely. But I think the investigations have a, House and otherwise, have a large mind-share. JOHN BERMAN: Is it the bad PR, or does he think, do you know or have reporting whether he thinks that they’re getting close to something? MAGGIE HABERMAN: Look, the line from Trump’s world is he’s not worried about the DOJ investigations. He’s just angry because these House investigations are quote-unquote, very unfair, in his words. Donald Trump is pretty good at seeing when there’s heat turning up. And, you know, again, I can’t read his mind, can’t see into his heart. But I, based on reporting, don’t believe that it is only about the politics of the situation.

The Jan. 6 hearings have greatly increased chatter about charging Trump criminally in connection with the attack on the Capitol.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com