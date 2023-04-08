Maggie Haberman Takes Credit For Nuking Trump’s Hire of ‘Bigoted’ Laura Loomer

New York Times correspondent, best-selling author, and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman took credit for nuking ex-President Donald Trump’s hiring of Laura Loomer, described as an “anti-Muslim activist” with “bigoted views.”

Haberman — who is considered an expert on Trump with deep experience reporting on the subject and a network of Trumpworld sources that give her up-to-the-minute insights — broke the news that Loomer was on track to land a job with the Trump campaign at the candidate’s urging.

A fierce backlash from Trump-backers ensued, led by Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who wrote on Twitter that “Laura Loomer is mentally unstable and a documented liar. She can not be trusted. She spent months lying about me and attacking me just because I supported Kevin McCarthy for Speaker and after I had refused to endorse her last election cycle.”

Within hours of Haberman’s reporting, along with Jonathan Swan, Loomer’s spot had been thoroughly blown up, and Haberman connected those dots as she broke that news as well, tweeting “NEW: After our reporting, a high-ranking Trump official says Loomer is not getting hired.”

“Before the intense blowback, Trump had been telling aides to give Loomer a job, obsessed with her attacks on DeSantis. But the intense reaction to it being reported changed things,” Haberman added.

While Trump’s strong desire to hire Loomer might be revealing to observers in a variety of ways — in addition to Loomer’s history of “bigotry,” Haberman notes an intense focus on attacking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis — it is also revealing of Haberman’s influence and reach at both ends of this story. She was at once able to leverage her extensive sources in Trumpworld to break the story, and command Trumpworld’s attention to sink Loomer.

