Maggie Haberman Tells CNN Trump ‘Very Upset’ Minutes After Breaking Kushner Scoop — Especially With Ivanka

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman said ex-President Donald Trump is “very upset” that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have cooperated in investigations against him minutes after Haberman broke the scoop that Kushner testified for Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation.

Haberman and Michael Schmidt broke the news late Thursday afternoon that Kushner testified to a federal grand jury about Trump’s state of mind following the 2020 election in order to try and establish “corrupt intent” on Trump’s part.

On Thursday afternoon’s edition of CNN’s The Lead, anchor Jake Tapper scored a phoner with Haberman minutes after the scoop dropped, and asked the well-connected scribe how Kushner and his daughter’s cooperation has gone down, according to Haberman’s Trumpworld sources:

TAPPER: In addition to this news that you’re breaking about Jared Kushner sitting for testimony being asked questions by prosecutors looking into his father-in-law trying to steal the election from the winner of President Joe Biden, we also know that Ivanka Trump cooperated with the January 6 committee. And I’m wondering, how is the relationship between Donald Trump who surrounds himself with people who tell him that he won the election which he did not, and these two individuals, his daughter, and his son in law. HABERMAN: Jake, my understanding for multiple people when the testimony was aired showing both Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump being interviewed by the House Select Committee during those live hearings was the Trump was very upset, particularly that Ivanka Trump. He was not happy about these video clips showing her suggesting that she had believed what Bill Barr was saying and Bill Barr, the former attorney general, of course, said that there wasn’t a widespread fraud and told Trump that and he testified to all of that. My understanding is things have improved them, but it definitely brought a strain to the relationship.

Watch above via CNN’s The Lead.

