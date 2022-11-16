Maggie Haberman Weighs in After Brutal NY Post ‘Florida Man’ Cover Draws Laughs in CNN Studio: Tailor-Made To ‘Upset’ Trump

New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman weighed in on the brutal New York Post cover identifying former President Donald Trump as “Florida man” after Don Lemon drew laughs in the studio by reading it aloud.

The cover in question relegates Trump’s speech announcing his 2024 run to a small banner at the bottom of the page that reads “Florida Man Makes Announcement.”

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Lemon held up the paper and read it aloud, to off-camera laughter from the production staff and asked Haberman to give her analysis:

DON LEMON: And to the former president, throwing his hat into the ring has been really interesting, you see. Even Murdoch newspapers… POPPY HARLOW: That’s the New York Post, you can barely see it. DON LEMON: This is a New York Post. You see that? You can barely see it because it only says “Florida man makes announcement.” (off-camera laughter) So, boy, how things have changed. Let’s bring in now CNN political analyst and senior political correspondent for The New York Times, Maggie Haberman. She’s also the author of Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America. This says everything! MAGGIE HABERMAN: There is nobody who knows better than Rupert Murdoch that the way to upset Donald Trump is not to say his name. And so it isn’t just that he is not the full front page, that he is the banner on the bottom. It’s that he’s identified as Florida man and they’re not trumpeting him. There is a move away from Trump. I don’t want to overstate this. He is still the frontrunner. He is still the establishment. He is still a former president. But there are a number of people in the Republican Party who are going to start making clear that they think he is really bad for the party in ways that I think they couldn’t quite articulate the same way in, say, 2016 because he didn’t have a record. January 6 hadn’t happened. We haven’t seen all the election denialism of the last 20 months. And so I think all of that becomes a compelling factor.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com