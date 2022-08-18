Maine GOP Gubernatorial Nominee Threatens to ‘Deck’ Democratic Staffer

Maine Republican gubernatorial nominee and former Gov. Paul LePage threatened to “deck” a Democratic staffer.

The Daily Beast first reported the incident on Thursday.

During a campaign stop on Sunday, LePage, who was governor of Maine between 2011 and 2019 and is running for a third term, was filmed walking behind a truck, holding what appears to be a doughnut.

LePage tells off the Democratic staffer.

“Get six feet away or I’m going to deck you,” LePage told the staffer as he pointed at the person behind the camera. “Come into my space, you’re going down.”

“Enough is enough,” he added. “Six feet away.”

Maine Democratic Party Chair Drew Gattine told The Daily Beast that LePage “was, is, and always will be a bully.”

LePage’s campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment from the outlet.

LePage has a history of making profane remarks.

In 2011, he told the NAACP “to kiss my butt.”

In a 2016 vile voicemail to Gattine, in response to being called a racist, LePage called him a “cocksucker,” a “son of a bitch” and a “socialist cocksucker.”

Also in 2016, he used stereotypes to describe drug dealers.

“These are guys with the name D-Money, Smoothie, Shifty, these types of guys, they come from Connecticut and New York, they come up here, they sell their heroin, they go back home,” he said. “Incidentally, half the time they impregnate a young, white girl before they leave, which is a real sad thing because then we have another issue we have to deal with down the road.”

