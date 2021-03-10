The story of a “biting incident” involving First Dog Major Biden escalated to the point that euthanasia was bandied, but according to the Secret Service, it was much Scooby-a-Doo about nothing.

The tail so far: On Tuesday, CNN’s Kate Bennett reported that Major and his big brother Champ Biden had been banished to Wilmington after a “biting incident” involving a member of “White House security,” according to “two sources with knowledge.”

Then, Psaki was asked about the incident on Morning Joe, and she didn’t offer any details, other than to stand by both dogs and tacitly confirming that some kind of incident occurred. Lol, o-CURR-ed.

At Tuesday’s White House briefing, Psaki answered the first of several dog-related questions by explaining that “on Monday, the First Family’s younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual, which was handled by the White House Medical Unit with no further treatment needed,” and that the Doggos-in-Chief were not banished to Wilmington, they were already slated to go there as they normally do when First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is traveling.

Then, things took a very dark turn when another reporter asked Psaki if the President had ruled out killing his dog over the incident. An aghast Psaki replied “Well, certainly, Major Biden is a member of the family, so I can assure you that,” but technically — perhaps out of shock — didn’t actually rule it out.

Perhaps tellingly, the final canine query had to do with a controversy that arose last week when the President revealed that Champ and Major have Oval Office privileges.

“We’ve heard a lot about dogs; we were promised a White House cat. What happened to that?” Psaki was asked.

“Where is the cat? Today is a good day for the cat. I don’t have any update on the cat. We know the cat will break the Internet, but I don’t have any update on its status,” Psaki replied.

Not long after Psaki left the podium, more details came out. The Secret Service confirmed that the “victim” was indeed an agent who was “nipped” by Major, that “No skin was broken,” that the injury was “extremely minor,” and that “the agent continued to work that day and has continued working since then.”

Reading between the lines, it sounds like this Secret Service agent never got the talk that every other 5 year-old gets about always slowly offering your hand to a dog to sniff before you try to pet it, and two clout-chasing cat lovers shopped the story to CNN as a “biting incident” (I have my theories on those “two sources with knowledge”) to try and take Major out.

These people have entirely too much time on their hands.

Watch above via The White House.

Editor’s note: An initial social headline for this piece was inaccurate and has been corrected.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.