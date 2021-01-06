Late Wednesday night, a majority of House Republicans voted to agree to the objection to certification of Arizona’s Electoral College votes. The final tally was 122 to 82 within the party caucus. This stands in stark contrast to the Senate, where the GOP voted overwhelmingly against the objection, and only six voted in support.

The objection to Arizona’s result was brought jointly by Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar earlier in the day. The chance for lawmakers to rise in support of or against the motion was then interrupted by the shocking turn of events, as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, forcing evacuation and lockdown.

Eventually Congress returned to conduct its business, and after remarks and debate, the chambers voted on the objection.

That’s when, in the House, Republicans by a sizeable majority still voted in support of rejecting Arizona’s electoral votes in an effort to overturn the 2020 election and prevent President-elect Joe Biden‘s win from being certified.

Nevertheless, in the House and Senate, the objection was rejected.

