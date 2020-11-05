‘Majority’ of Pennsylvania Votes Should be Counted by End of Thursday, Secretary of State Says

Pennsylvania could be nearly done counting ballots by the end of the day, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said Thursday.

“They’ve been doing this as quickly as they can, but as you know, this takes time,” Boockvar said in an afternoon interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, referencing election workers in the state. “They’re back counting now. I expect them to be reporting throughout the day. They have a lot of staff and a lot of equipment, and I am confident, again, that we’ll have the majority done today, the overwhelming majority.”

Boockvar said there were about 100,000 ballots left to be counted in Philadelphia, which houses a predominantly Democratic electorate. The state has been a source of deep contention this week due to disagreements between Republicans and Democrats over rules governing how poll observers are permitted to watch the counting of votes. An appellate court on Thursday acted in favor of at least one measure sought by President Donald Trump’s campaign, ruling that the campaign could have representatives observe the counting of votes from as little as six feet away.

The Trump campaign had claimed observers were told to stay 25 feet or more away from election officials in the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where ballots in Philadelphia are being counted.

Boockvar didn’t address the allegations, but said critics could watch an online stream of the process.

“In Pennsylvania, every candidate and every political party is allowed to have an authorized representative in the room observing the process,” Boockvar said. “Some jurisdictions, including Philly, are live streaming it. You can watch the counting process from anywhere in the world. It is very transparent.”

Trump was leading Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the state by 108,697 votes as of 3 p.m. ET Thursday, with 12 percent of the results left to be counted, according to an Associated Press tally.

