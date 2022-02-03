Police Shut Down Area Outside Supreme Court After Man Arrested Last Year in Dramatic Clash With Police Returns

Feb 3rd, 2022
 

A man who was arrested outside the Supreme Court in October returned to the scene on Thursday, causing the U.S. Capitol Police to “[close] off an area around” the nation’s highest court, reported CNN.

Dale Paul Melvin, who was arrested in October after he illegally parked in front of the Supreme Court, has returned and parked his Chevy Tahoe in front of the Court again. Our investigators are talking to him now. Out of an abundance of caution, we have closed off the area,” tweeted U.S. Capitol Police.

On Thursday, Capitol Police re-opened the area reportedly after 20 minutes. They told local media that Melvin had not been arrested but had closed off the area while they questioned him.

When Melvin was arrested in October, police used a flash bang to get him out of his vehicle and apprehend him.

