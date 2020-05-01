Man on LivePD Says He Spent Stimulus Check on Weed and Ecstasy

At least one American used their coronavirus stimulus check to purchase drugs, according to footage that aired on A&E’s LivePD.

So on last nights @OfficialLivePD they had a segment on a dude who confesses to using his stimulus check on ecstasy and weed lol, it was pretty good as one can expect. pic.twitter.com/nbTuovmB31 — Chris Stephens (@tercet86) April 25, 2020

The footage from the Sunday episode of LivePD shows a South Carolina police officer putting a man in handcuffs. “I just got a little stimulus,” the man can be heard telling the officer. “[I was] chilling with the girls, bro. Please don’t lock me up.”

LivePD host and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams explained the Richland County man had been pulled over while he was riding a dirtbike. Police allegedly discovered he was carrying marijuana and ecstasy, which he said he bought using the $1,200 in stimulus funds appropriated by Congress in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch above, via A&E.

