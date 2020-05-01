comScore

WATCH LIVE: KAYLEIGH McENANY'S FIRST WHITE HOUSE BRIEFING

Man on LivePD Says He Spent Stimulus Check on Weed and Ecstasy

By Rudy TakalaMay 1st, 2020, 1:34 pm
Want to avoid video ads? Subscribe to Mediaite+

At least one American used their coronavirus stimulus check to purchase drugs, according to footage that aired on A&E’s LivePD.

The footage from the Sunday episode of LivePD shows a South Carolina police officer putting a man in handcuffs. “I just got a little stimulus,” the man can be heard telling the officer. “[I was] chilling with the girls, bro. Please don’t lock me up.”

LivePD host and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams explained the Richland County man had been pulled over while he was riding a dirtbike. Police allegedly discovered he was carrying marijuana and ecstasy, which he said he bought using the $1,200 in stimulus funds appropriated by Congress in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch above, via A&E.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: