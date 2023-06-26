Man Throws Pizza at New York City Hall in Protest of Proposed Oven Crackdown: ‘Give Us Pizza Or Give Us Death’

One New York City man was so enraged over newly proposed emission rules for pizza ovens in the city that he took it upon himself to thrown slices at city hall in protest.

According to ABC 7 NY, the NYC Department of Environmental Protection has drafted new rules when it comes to coal and wood-fired ovens used in pizza restaurants. The rule would force places using the ovens to cut their carbon emissions by up to 75%.

The rule could require pizzerias with such ovens installed prior to May 2016 to buy emission-control devices that cost at least $ 10,000. According to DEP, this affects 50-60 pizzerias in New York City.

In a video circulating Twitter via @TheFirstonTV, one man was taking things into his own hands.

“The woke-ass idiots who run this city are doing everything in their power to destroy it. We have naked men with their titties bouncing around all over the city yesterday, in public, in front of children,” the man said referencing the NYC pride parade.

“We have the most violent, raging crime rate ever. We are being in invaded by illegal immigrants who are being treated way better than our homeless veterans. Our teachers and first responder heroes who were fired, still not compensated because they didn’t take the Fauci injection,” he ranted.

He turned his attention to the new war on pizza.

“Our city schools produce the dumbest kids and the woke-ass punks who run New York City are afraid of pizza… It’s a damn shame. You heard of the Boston Tea Party. This is the New York Pizza Party. Give us pizza or give us death,” he said proudly before taking several pizza boxes into his hand and making his way toward the gates of City Hall.

Ironically, New York City Mayor Eric Adams warned of such a protest as this.

According to ABC 7 NY, Adams said the public should be allowed to weigh in on the proposed rules.

“The public can weigh in without throwing pizza over my gate,” Adams said when asked about the change.

Adams also spoke of the importance of the beloved dish: “I think pizza has saved more marriages than any other kind of food. Sharing a pie with your boo is like, that’s the ultimate.”

Watch above via @TheFirstonTV on Twitter.

