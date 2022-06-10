Man Who Rapped About ATM Robberies Is Arrested – and You Will Totally Never Guess Why

Just kidding. You totally guessed why.

A Texas man who recently dropped a rap song in which he bragged about robbing people at out-of-state ATMs has been arrested on suspicion he robbed an ATM technician in Tennessee.

Police in Nashville allege a man named Ladesion Riley joined three others who robbed a tech at a Bank of America location in nearby Dickson. According to police,

Four Texans who are alleged to have carried out a plot to rob an ATM technician as he serviced a Bank of America machine at 645 Thompson Lane at 10:40 a.m. today are in custody due to the outstanding work of Nashville Police Department detectives, helicopter crews from the Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Crimes Task Force, and Dickson Police. Arrested in Dickson this afternoon just after checking out of a motel there are Darius Dugas, 27, Sashondre Dugas, 32, Christopher Alton, 27, and Ladesion Riley, 30. All are from Houston, Texas.

Officers said Riley and the other suspects approached the ATM tech from behind and demanded money. They made a brief getaway before they were arrested.

An intrepid reporter with Cox Media Group connected Riley to a YouTube page, where he uses the name “213 Jugg god.”

The rapper and now police detainee dropped a song and video on April 3.

In “Make it Home” 213 Jugg god rapped about any easy way to get quick cash: robberies in other states.

Juggin is a slang term that is sometimes attributed to robbing people of their cash at ATMs.

In the song dropped by Riley, he raps he and others “specialize in burglarizin'” people “out of state.”

The Houston Police Officers’ Union mocked Riley in a post on Facebook.

“IRONY: When you make a rap song called ‘Make It Home’, about bank jugging and hitting atm’s out of state, and then don’t make it home to Houston,” the union’s page wrote.

