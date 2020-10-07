Marine Corps Assistant Commandant Tests Positive for Covid-19, as Bloomberg Reports White House Security Official is ‘Gravely Ill’ With Virus

Earlier this week, top U.S. military officials quarantined after it came out that Admiral Charles Ray, vice commandant of the Coast Guard, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now the Marine Corps Assistant Commandant, General Gary Thomas, has tested positive as well, and others who were recently in close contact with him will quarantine:

He had been in self-quarantine since Tuesday, Oct. 6, out of an abundance of caution following notification of close contact with a person who later tested positive for the virus. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) October 7, 2020

In accordance with established Marine Corps #COVID19 policies, General Thomas will continue to quarantine at home. He is experiencing mild symptoms, but otherwise is feeling well. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) October 7, 2020

The Marine Corps remains operationally ready to answer the Nation’s call. #COVID19 — U.S. Marines (@USMC) October 7, 2020

The news comes as more people within the Trump administration test positive for the coronavirus. ABC News tonight obtained an internal FEMA memo that puts the number of White House staffers and “other contacts” at 34.

President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office earlier Wednesday despite concerns. The White House has said it’s taking precautions like providing full PPE for staff and limiting access to the president.

And amid the report from ABC and General Thomas testing positive, Bloomberg News has new reporting that Crede Bailey, a top White House security official, has been hospitalized with the coronavirus since September and is “gravely ill.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]