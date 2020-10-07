comScore

Marine Corps Assistant Commandant Tests Positive for Covid-19, as Bloomberg Reports White House Security Official is ‘Gravely Ill’ With Virus

By Josh FeldmanOct 7th, 2020, 8:31 pm

Earlier this week, top U.S. military officials quarantined after it came out that Admiral Charles Ray, vice commandant of the Coast Guard, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now the Marine Corps Assistant Commandant, General Gary Thomas, has tested positive as well, and others who were recently in close contact with him will quarantine:

The news comes as more people within the Trump administration test positive for the coronavirus. ABC News tonight obtained an internal FEMA memo that puts the number of White House staffers and “other contacts” at 34.

President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office earlier Wednesday despite concerns. The White House has said it’s taking precautions like providing full PPE for staff and limiting access to the president.

And amid the report from ABC and General Thomas testing positive, Bloomberg News has new reporting that Crede Bailey, a top White House security official, has been hospitalized with the coronavirus since September and is “gravely ill.”

