Marine Who Rescued Baby in Kabul Under Investigation for Appearing at Trump Rally

The Marine Corps said Thursday it is investigating the Marine who saved an Afghan baby by lifting it over the wall at Hamid Karzai International Airport for appearing at a rally with former President Donald Trump.

The announcement came five days after Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark’s minute-long, Sept. 25 appearance with Trump on a rally stage in Perry, Georgia.

“The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) has initiated a command investigation regarding LCpl Hunter Clark’s attendance at the event last weekend to determine if any DoD policies were violated,” 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit spokesperson Capt. Kelton Cochran said in a statement. “Any details pertaining to this incident are not releasable while the investigation is being conducted.”

Clark gained prominence last month when he was recorded standing atop a wall outside Kabul’s airport, as it was thronged by Afghan citizens, and stooped to lift an infant to safety.

The Defense Department prohibits active-duty service members from actively campaigning for political candidates and from speaking “before a partisan political gathering, including any gathering that promotes a partisan political party, candidate, or cause.”

Clark did not endorse Trump and was not in uniform at the time he took the stage for what appeared to be an impromptu appearance. “You saw him, he did a great job, Lance Cpl. Hunter Ian Clark,” Trump told the crowd. “Lance corporal, get up here!”

“Hey, my name is Lance Corporal Hunter Clark, and I’m here from Warner Robins, Georgia,” Clark told the crowd during his brief speech. “I am the guy who pulled the baby over the wall, and it’s definitely probably one of the greatest things I’ve done in my entire life.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com