Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Fox of Keeping Tucker’s ‘Mouth Shut With Duct Tape,’ Begs Network to End His Contract

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), during a recent interview, begged Fox News to release Tucker Carlson from his contract.

“There has been a huge backlash against Fox News. Pretty much everyone I know has canceled their Fox News app,” Greene said in appearance on Rising on The Hill TV last week, a clip of which began circulating on Twitter via Patriot Takes. “They’ve taken it off their phone. They’ve canceled their Fox Nation subscription and they’ve said they’re walking away from Fox News.”

Greene, who was a frequent guest on Carlson’s show, praised the Fox News host for covering topics that viewers could not hear anywhere else.

“And I don’t blame those Americans one single bit. Tucker Carlson on his show, Tucker Carlson Tonight and on his show on Fox Nation, has been covering the news stories that Americans desperately want to hear because we don’t hear them largely from the left biased mainstream media in this country,” Greene said.

Greene demanded Fox News “do the right thing” and release Carlson from his contract.

“And this is Tucker Carlson is someone that will come back around. But Fox News needs to do the right thing and work with Tucker Carlson and not keep his mouth shut with duct tape. They need to let him go and let him out of his contract so that he can do his show and go on to bigger and better things. And we look forward to seeing him come back,” she concluded.

Carlson, who was ousted from Fox News last Monday, hired LA-based entertainment lawyer Bryan Freedman to handle his exit from Fox News. The network will likely want any payout to the former prime time star to come with a non-compete attached, but so far no details about any negotiations have been revealed publicly.

Watch above via The Hill TV Rising.

