Democratic Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) fired back at far right House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), after she smeared him as “Rep. Mussolini” as part of a dispute over House procedural rules.

According to a Newsweek report published on Wednesday, Greene analogized the Democratic congressman to the fascist dictator after Cicilline proposed a new rule that would only allow House motions to adjourn by representatives were are members of a committee.

Greene, who was notably stripped of all committee assignments last month for incendiary and violent online rhetoric targeting House Democrats, has been bogging down the House schedule by calling for numerous, formal roll call votes. These stunts have increasingly earned bipartisan anger, with more and more Republicans joining with Democrats to override her calls to adjourn.

“Do you mean Rep. Mussolini?” Greene shot back, when asked about Cicilline’s proposal. “Not only did Democrats unilaterally strip away my committees, now they want to remove any powers I have to represent my district. The Democrats run the House of Hypocrites with tyrannical control.”

Being compared to the infamous Italian dictator who was an Axis partner to Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler didn’t sit well with the Rhode Island congressman.

“I’m an Italian and a Jew,” Cicilline declared. “Marjorie Taylor Greene can get lost.”

I’m an Italian and a Jew. Mussolini was a fascist dictator in league with Adolf Hitler, who murdered six million Jews. Marjorie Taylor Greene can get lost. — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) March 11, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]