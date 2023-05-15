Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims GOP Whistleblowers ‘Are Missing,’ But Still In Contact With Informant Who Will ‘Bring Down the President’

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) spoke with Steve Bannon on Monday to address a claim from House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) over the weekend that he lost contact with an informant who had implicated the Biden family in alleged criminal activity. Greene insisted House Republicans were still in contact with the informant, but claimed several other whistleblowers “are missing.”

“And I want to be very clear with everyone watching again today. Our whistleblower that brought us evidence that leads directly to Joe Biden that Joe Biden took a payment from a foreign national in exchange for foreign policy favors. That whistleblower is not lost and they are safe, but they do fear for their lives,” Greene began, adding:

That whistleblower came through us, thankfully, through the help of Senator Grassley. So that is that is a fact. That is the truth. But other whistleblowers, yes, they are missing. They’re either in court, they’re in jail, or we cannot talk with them at this time because they can’t be found. This is a very real situation that we’re talking about. And our investigation is so important, Steve, that this will bring down the president of the United States. And I want to let everyone know something. We’re going back to the Treasury Department today at 1:00 because we have more financial records that we have to review leading to the Biden family and Joe Biden himself.

Comer spoke with Fox’s Maria Bartiromo over the weekend and said, “Well, unfortunately, we can’t track down the informant. We’re hopeful that the informant is still there. The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible.”

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped into Comer Monday morning for losing his key informant. “So, comrade, you’re telling me you’ve lost another submarine?” Scarborough jested, referring to the film The Hunt for Red October.

Bannon and Greene mentioned Scarborough’s commentary as Greene defended the integrity of Comer’s investigation, which has yet to publicly yield any substantive evidence. “Now, the truth that I can tell everyone this morning is we have not lost the submarine, Joe,” Greene said.

“Why would the whistleblower fear for their lives, mam?” Bannon asked at another point in the interview on his far-right War Room podcast.

“Because this is a very serious situation, this is not a game,” Greene declared.

Watch the full clip above.

