Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Intel Leaker Was Arrested Because He’s ‘White, Male, Christian’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) defended Jake Teixeira, 21, on Thursday, just hours after he was arrested for allegedly leaking highly sensitive military documents online.

Teixeira, a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman serving since 2019, held the highest-level security clearance possible for top-secret information military information and he allegedly shared highly sensitive national defense documents with an online Discord gaming group called “Thug Shaker Central.” The New York Times reported that the group of “about 20 to 30 people, mostly young men and teenagers, came together over a shared love of guns, racist online memes and video games.”

The leaks caused shock waves of anger and frustration around the globe as key U.S. allies panicked over sensitive information regarding the war in Ukraine, NATO preparedness, and other topics leaked online.

The Georgia Republican, however, brushed all that aside after Teixeira’s arrest and vehemently defended him.

Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar. That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more. Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low level national guardsmen? Or the… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 13, 2023

“Jake Teixeira is white, male, christian, and antiwar,” Greene wrote on Twitter, adding:

That makes him an enemy to the Biden regime. And he told the truth about troops being on the ground in Ukraine and a lot more. Ask yourself who is the real enemy? A young low level national guardsmen? Or the administration that is waging war in Ukraine, a non-NATO nation, against nuclear Russia without war powers?

CNN’s Jake Tapper noted that House Intel Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) “told me the charges will likely reveal Teixeira ‘betrayed his country.’”

House Intel Committee chairman @RepMikeTurner told me the charges will likely reveal Teixeira “betrayed his country.” https://t.co/GBn765Rjfs — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 13, 2023

Other far-right figures like Mike Cernovich joined Greene in defending Teixeira on social media. Cernovich wrote, “Because of a whistleblower, we know the truth finally about US involvement in Ukraine, as well as the real death rates. WAPO and NYT hunted the whistleblower down in less than a week. Undoubtedly by using information from the regime, which was laundered via these outlets.”

Notably, The Washington Post also reported that it reviewed a video of a man, believed to be Teixeira (although he was only identified as the leader of the Discord group), in which he “yells a series of racial and antisemitic slurs into the camera, then fires several rounds at a target.”

Because of a whistleblower, we know the truth finally about US involvement in Ukraine, as well as the real death rates. WAPO and NYT hunted the whistleblower down in less than a week. Undoubtedly by using information from the regime, which was laundered via these outlets. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 13, 2023

From traitor to hero in less than a day. pic.twitter.com/4JEHPTqpWt — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) April 13, 2023

__

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com