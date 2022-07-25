Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) offered a full-throttled embrace of Christian nationalism over the weekend while attending the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Florida.

Speaking to the right-wing Next News Network on Saturday, Greene was asked what she believes should be the “primary focus of the GOP going into 2022?”

Greene responded by saying it was a “tough question” but quickly focused on the one issue she thinks the GOP needs to stand for above all else.

“We need to be the party of nationalism. And I’m a Christian. I say it proudly we should be Christian nationalists,” she said.

“And when Republicans learn to represent most the people that vote for them, then we will be the party that continues to grow without having to chase down certain identities or chase down, you know, certain segments of people,” added Greene in an odd statement that appeared to acknowledge non-Christian as “segments of people” the party will give up representing.

Reporter @TaylerUSA and @RepMTG sat down for an exclusive interview. They talked about God, Child Drag Shows, January 6th, and the lack of courage in the GOP. pic.twitter.com/1apZJOb2cB — Next News Network 🇺🇲 (@NextNewsNetwork) July 24, 2022

“We just need to represent Americans. And most Americans, no matter how they vote, really care about the same things. And I want to see Republicans actually do their job. That’s what I want to see,” she concluded.

Greene made similar comments while on stage at the conference of young Republican activists.

“I actually call myself a Christian nationalist,” she said on stage. “That’s not a bad word. That’s actually a good thing.”

“There’s nothing wrong with leading with your faith because we should lead without faith, because if we are doing that then we are doing the right thing,” she told the activists to loud applause.

“If we do not live our lives and vote like we are nationalists—caring about our country, and putting our country first and wanting that to be the focus of our federal government—if we do not lead that way, then we will not be able to fix it,” Greene later said in the interview.

Christianity Today published an article explaining the term “Christian Nationalist” in 2021 as it has become more common in American politics. The publication notes its dangers:

Christian nationalism tends to treat other Americans as second-class citizens. If it were fully implemented, it would not respect the full religious liberty of all Americans. Empowering the state through “morals legislation” to regulate conduct always carries the risk of overreaching, setting a bad precedent, and creating governing powers that could be used later against Christians

Former President Donald Trump also addressed the conference on Saturday and used rhetoric centering religious beliefs in governing.

“We will not break, we will not yield, we will never give in, we will never give up, we will never, ever, ever back down. As long as we are confident and united, the tyrants we are fighting do not stand a chance,” Trump said to the crowd, adding, “Because we are Americans and Americans kneel to God, and God alone.”

President Donald J. Trump speaks at the Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida: “Because we are Americans, and Americans kneel to God, and God alone.” pic.twitter.com/krSA2Rkmdr — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 24, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com