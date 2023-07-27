Marjorie Taylor Greene Didn’t Know She’d Been Booted from Freedom Caucus Until She Read it on Twitter: Report

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) discovered she had been ousted from the Freedom Caucus on Twitter, according to several reports.

In early July, Greene was removed from the conservative caucus following a verbal scuffle on the House floor with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

Greene called Boebert a “little bitch” after claiming the Colorado Republican had copied her articles for impeachment against President Joe Biden. Soon after the footage of the confrontation began to circulate, the caucus voted to oust Greene.

On Wednesday, The New York Times published an article outlining the state of the caucus. The report says that Greene, discovered she had been removed from her position after she noticed her name trending on the platform on June 23rd.

The New York Times stated:

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was voting on the floor of the House on the morning of June 23 when she saw her name trending on Twitter. Ms. Greene, a high-profile, right-wing Republican who is no stranger to trending online, flicked through her feed and learned from the internet that two hours earlier, her colleagues in the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus had voted to remove her from the group. Just then, an emissary from the caucus, Representative Ben Cline, Republican of Virginia, approached Ms. Greene. He asked if she would attend a one-on-one meeting with its chairman, Representative Scott Perry, Republican of Pennsylvania, who had been waiting to officially announce her ouster until he had spoken to her in person.

The meeting between Greene and Perry would never happen. She instead opted to meet with Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy’s staff to discuss her bill against transgender surgeries for minors.

