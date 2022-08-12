Marjorie Taylor Greene Drafts Impeachment Articles Against Merrick Garland for Treating the FBI Like a ‘Federal Police Force’ to Target Enemies

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has introduced articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland following a raid on former President Donald Trump’s home.

Among the Georgia Republican’s complaints is that Garland is treating the Bureau – the country’s preeminent federal police force – like a “federal police force” that is working on behalf of Democrats.

Greene shared a copy of the resolution on Twitter Friday evening.

Read my articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland.#ImpeachGarland pic.twitter.com/mfmr0WuGV5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 12, 2022

On page 2 of the document, which is co-sponsored by Reps. Clay Higgins (R-LA) and Mary Miller (R-IL), Greene makes the following argument:

Attorney General Garland has failed to uphold his oath and has instead overseen a denigration of the principles of our democratic republic by politicizing the Department of Justice, and utilizing the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Federal police force to punish or intimidate anyone who questions or opposes the current regime.

Greene goes on to accuse Garland of persecuting Trump while acting on behalf of President Joe Biden in a plot to neutralize the former as a threat to the latter’s 2024 re-election chances.

Greene wrote “the search warrant for the home of former President Donald J. Trump constitutes an attempt to intimidate, harass, and potentially disqualify a political challenger to President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.”

The resolution was written a day after Garland said during brief remarks he personally authorized the search of Trump’s home.

“The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants,” Garland said. “Every day, they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism, and other threats to their safety, while safeguarding our civil rights. They do so at great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves.”

