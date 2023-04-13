Marjorie Taylor Greene Had Snarky Quip for Constituent at Town Hall Asking Why She’s ‘So Angry’: ‘I Spent 30 Minutes Talking to You About It’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) got some laughs with a snarky reply when taking questions from constituents at a town hall on Tuesday, and she wasn’t so pleased with the next few questions either.

Greene was in LaFayette, Georgia on Tuesday night holding a town hall meeting to discuss the top priorities for her and other Republicans in Congress.

She spoke at length about gender ideology and national debt and eventually took written questions from people in the audience.

“All right, so I’m gonna dig in here. We have taken lots of questions. We’ll see what we’ve got. Oh, someone wants to know why am I so angry?” she read as the crowd began to laugh.

“Well, I spent about 30 minutes talking to you about it, and I think — how many other people are angry about this?” Greene asked the crowd.

Many hands shot into the air and supportive cheers filled the room.

“Yeah, there you go. I think that answers it,” Greene said proudly.

Greene continued to be unimpressed with the questions as the next one she drew from a box on the stage was about her connection to the online movement QAnon.

“When did you publicly deny QAnon? Have you apologized for your support of that conspiracy?” Greene read aloud.

“Whoever asked this question, have they publicly apologized for believing the garbage, like Russian collusion on CNN?” Greene pushed back.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com