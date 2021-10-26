Marjorie Taylor Greene Invokes Declaration of Independence as Justification for 1/6: ‘It Says to Overthrow Tyrants’

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) downplayed January 6 as “just a riot” and even invoked the Declaration of Independence to do so.

Greene spoke with Steve Bannon Tuesday about the Democrats’ agenda and “BlueAnon, the dangerous media, the Democrat media that is so divisive and would do anything to cause someone like me to be killed or someone like you, Steve, to be killed.”

She referenced “lies about January 6” and said she hopes independent voters “wake up to these lies.”

“They’re telling terrible things about us, things that are not true, and things about other Republicans that are not true, and innocent people that were at the Capitol on January 6,” Greene continued

She said the real threat comes from the Democrats’ “communist revolution,” whereas the storming of the Capitol building on January 6 to overturn the election results was “just” a riot:

But the real truth is the communist revolution that the Democrats funded and waged every single day and every single night in American cities all across our country, you see, that was an attack on innocent American people, whereas January 6 was just a riot at the Capitol. And if you think about what our Declaration of Independence says, it says to overthrow tyrants. So there’s a clear difference between January 6 and the Marxist communist revolution, the Antifa BLM Democrat ground troops waged on the American people in 2020.

Yes, Greene invoked the Declaration of Independence to make her point.

On the morning of January 6, prior to the riots, Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R- CO) tweeted, “Today is 1776.” As of this posting that tweet is still up.

You can watch above, via Real America’s Voice.

