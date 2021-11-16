Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) made a rather stunning comment Tuesday while calling for the Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill to be punished.

Greene was one of the first Republicans to attack colleagues over that bipartisan vote, calling them “traitors” and posting their office numbers for her social media followers. A number of Republicans want those 13 colleagues disciplined and possibly even stripped of their committee roles.

According to CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona, Greene ripped into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for not taking action against them.

She even suggested that this could hurt McCarthy’s chances to be Speaker of the House if Republicans take back the majority in the midterms.

MTG also said the episode is hurting McCarthy’s chances for speaker & she needs to see changes before supporting him. “I'm going to be laying things on the table that I want to see changed over time, and then we'll see what happens and see if anyone else is running,” she said. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) November 16, 2021

However, Zanona reports, Greene then went on to go after Congressman John Katko (R- NY) in particular, because of his role as Ranking Member on the House Homeland Security Committee.

And she asked, “What’s a guy up in New York have to do with Homeland Security? Shouldn’t it be someone down along the border?”

Greene wants all 13 infra Rs booted from committees, but singled out 2 frontliners: Nicole Malliotakis, a member of the whip team, and John Katko, ranker on Homeland. "What's a guy up in New York have to do with Homeland Security? Shouldn't it be someone down along the border?” — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) November 16, 2021

The House Homeland Security Committee was formed in 2002 in response to the 9/11 terror attack in New York months earlier.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com