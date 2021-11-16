Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Baffling Comment About Homeland Security While Attacking Colleagues on Infrastructure Votes

By Josh FeldmanNov 16th, 2021, 5:40 pm
 
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Speaks

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R- GA) made a rather stunning comment Tuesday while calling for the Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill to be punished.

Greene was one of the first Republicans to attack colleagues over that bipartisan vote, calling them “traitors” and posting their office numbers for her social media followers. A number of Republicans want those 13 colleagues disciplined and possibly even stripped of their committee roles.

According to CNN Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona, Greene ripped into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for not taking action against them.

She even suggested that this could hurt McCarthy’s chances to be Speaker of the House if Republicans take back the majority in the midterms.

However, Zanona reports, Greene then went on to go after Congressman John Katko (R- NY) in particular, because of his role as Ranking Member on the House Homeland Security Committee.

And she asked, “What’s a guy up in New York have to do with Homeland Security? Shouldn’t it be someone down along the border?”

The House Homeland Security Committee was formed in 2002 in response to the 9/11 terror attack in New York months earlier.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac