Marjorie Taylor Greene Mobbed by Hecklers Outside Supreme Court: ‘Eat Sh*t, Marjorie!’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) sported a celebratory grin as she was mobbed by protesters and heckled Friday outside the Supreme Court.

The freshman congresswoman celebrated after the court overturned Roe v. Wade. Her presence drew a reaction from protestors on both sides of the abortion issue.

Multiple videos show the Georgia Republican sported a smile as she was surrounded by dozens of people.

In her walk through SCOTUS crowd, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tells me she’s not worried about back alley abortions becoming more common. Didn’t answer my question about what this means for survivors of rape and incest. pic.twitter.com/tys2uPtElE — Ahtra Elnashar (@AhtraElnashar) June 24, 2022

“I am so happy. It’s a blessing. It’s a miracle,” Greene said. Members of her staff blocked her from a woman who repeatedly yelled, “My body, my choice!”

.@RepMTG’s team just had to rush her out of the protest. Press blocking the way, a woman screaming at her pic.twitter.com/2Jmc1d46dg — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 24, 2022

In one video, someone yelled, “Eat shit, Marjorie!” Another person called her a “traitor.”

Congresswoman @RepMTG gave a thumbs down to activists cheering “abortion is healthcare” outside the Supreme Court. Her staffers blocked an activist attempting to physically confront them while saying “my body, my choice.” Greene called the abortion ruling an “answer to prayer.” pic.twitter.com/mrwVrqr4az — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) June 24, 2022

Greene told a reporter for The Hill the court was “courageous” for overturning longstanding abortion precedent.

.@RepMTG outside the Supreme Court reacting to the court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade: “I am so happy. It’s a blessing. It’s a miracle.” https://t.co/xPU1cZIXui

video: @emilybrooksnews pic.twitter.com/OQH4OefTHR — The Hill (@thehill) June 24, 2022

“It’s just taking it back to the states, giving the right back to the states to make their own laws regarding abortion, which is extremely important,” she said.

