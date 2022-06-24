Marjorie Taylor Greene Mobbed by Hecklers Outside Supreme Court: ‘Eat Sh*t, Marjorie!’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) sported a celebratory grin as she was mobbed by protesters and heckled Friday outside the Supreme Court.

The freshman congresswoman celebrated after the court overturned Roe v. Wade. Her presence drew a reaction from protestors on both sides of the abortion issue.

Multiple videos show the Georgia Republican sported a smile as she was surrounded by dozens of people.

“I am so happy. It’s a blessing. It’s a miracle,” Greene said. Members of her staff blocked her from a woman who repeatedly yelled, “My body, my choice!”

In one video, someone yelled, “Eat shit, Marjorie!” Another person called her a “traitor.”

Greene told a reporter for The Hill the court was “courageous” for overturning longstanding abortion precedent.

“It’s just taking it back to the states, giving the right back to the states to make their own laws regarding abortion, which is extremely important,” she said.

