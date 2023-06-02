Marjorie Taylor Greene Now Says Releasing Jan. 6 Tapes to Public Would Put ‘The Security of the Capitol at Risk’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) flip-flopped on her original calls to publicly release the January 6 footage, now saying it would pose a security risk for The Capitol building to do so.

On Wednesday, Greene joyfully tweeted that Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy had approved more selected outlets to have access to the January 6 tapes from inside the Capitol building, which he’d previously given to former Fox News star Tucker Carlson.

Huge news: As I promised the J6 tapes will be released. @SpeakerMcCarthy will give @jsolomonReports, @Julie_kelly2, and a third outlet unfettered access to the J6 tapes. Their reporting on it starts tomorrow! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 31, 2023

Back in May, Greene also called for all the videos from that day to be released to a public, online resource for the American people to comb through.

A lot of people are asking me when we are going to release the J6 video tapes. Well I’m wondering the very same thing and waiting too. The American people paid for the video cameras that are installed all over the Capitol building that they also pay for. And most of all the… — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 7, 2023

But in conversation with John Solomon, who is one of those given access, Greene appeared to have a change of heart Friday. A clip from her appearance on Just The News No Noise on Real America’s Voice began circulating Twitter via Patriot Takes.

“Some of these people on January 6th did commit violence. They did break the law, and of course they have been charged and prosecuted, but there’s a lot of people that have been targeted simply because they walk through the capitol on January 6th,” Greene explained.

“And this is our real concern with the videotapes, if we release these video tapes just widely for the public — number one, we put the security of the Capitol at risk because there’s over 1,700 video cameras,” she added.

Greene warned of additional persecution for innocent people who just so happened to be on Capitol grounds that day.

“We also endanger many Americans that were simply standing on the capitol grounds, maybe never even walked through the capitol or committed any crimes, but they could have just walked further than where the barrier was, simply because the barrier was torn down by the time they got there,” she said.

“Most of these people have never even, or had never even been to Washington D.C. until that day on January 6th. So there was no way for them to know that they had crossed a barrier because it was all torn down,” Greene explained.

She warned of “George Soros funded groups” using facial recognition software to track people down.

“There’s George Soros funded groups and many other leftist groups that will sit there and view these video tapes for hours and hours using facial recognition software and dox these people and hand them over to the FBI and the Department of Justice, who we have no control over,” Greene said.

Watch above via Just The News No Noise on Real America’s Voice.

